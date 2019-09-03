Imran has asked Punjab to curb crimes against children: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday told the media Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to bring improvement in police structure and set targets for curbing crimes against children.

Flanked by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Dr Firdous told the media persons at 8-Club Road that through reforms in the police structure, improvement would be seen in functioning of the department.

She admitted that crime against children such as pornography and abuse had witnessed an increase, though other heinous crimes had decreased during the incumbent government tenure. She said the PM had given special instructions to the Punjab government and police hierarchy to ensure good, respectful treatment to women in police stations.

She said the Punjab CM had always empowered police hierarchy for bringing about improvement in police structure. Besides, she added that efforts were also under way to change ‘patwari culture’ in Punjab. About the reports related to waving off of Rs300 billion of industrialists, Dr Firdous said it was not true and stressed that the media should also highlight clarification issued by the government in this regard. Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that he was satisfied with his ministers, as his team was working quite well. To a question as to why the Punjab government was not appointing a full-fledged Minister for Local Government, he asked ‘where in the constitution it is written that a separate minister has to be appointed for LGs.” Responding to a query about Sahiwal incident and progress over it, the CM once again posed a question to the questioner and asked “has the media even asked questions regarding Model Town incident”. He said very soon a detailed briefing would be given on one-year performance of the government. He also said that there was still ban on transfer and posting which would be lifted on an appropriate time. About complaints of corruption, he said immediate action would be taken whenever any issue was brought to his notice.