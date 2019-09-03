Hong Kong protesters call student boycott, strike

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pupils made human chains at schools early Monday and protesters disrupted rush-hour trains as the city´s pro-democracy movement returned to action after a weekend which brought some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests.Early Monday protesters dressed in their signature black stood at doorways of trains, stopping them from closing, at a series of stations on the underground system, briefly disrupting an arterial network that has become a target of their activities.

Shortly afterwards, secondary school pupils formed human chains outside a number of government schools before classes began. At one school, the bronze statue of Sun Yat-sen, the Hong Kong-educated powerhouse of Chinese political thought, was also fitted with a gas mask and goggles.

A few dozen pupils risked disciplinary action at school to attend a rally in the city centre.

"Hong Kong is our home... we are the future of the city and have to take up responsibility to save it," said a 17-year-old secondary school student who gave her surname as Wong.

The protests started in opposition to government plans to allow the extradition to the mainland of people wanted by Beijing, but have widened to include broader demands.

The protesters want the city´s leader and all its lawmakers to be directly elected. Monday´s round of protest actions followed yet another weekend of violence on the streets as well as efforts by protesters to disrupt the city´s airport, one of the busiest in the world.

On Sunday, at least a dozen flights were cancelled after protesters blocked routes to the airport, although police fended off demonstrators´ efforts to converge on the terminal itself.

On Saturday, hardcore protesters rampaged through the city centre, setting fires and throwing petrol bombs at riot police in defiance of a rally ban. Police hit back with tear gas, baton charges and water cannon laced with chemical dye.

Meanwhile, China said it firmly supports Lin Zhengyue, Chief Executive Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), to lead the local affairs and to strictly deal with violators of the law.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said Hong Kong SAR government and the Hong Kong police have made statements and responses on some violent violations that took place in Hong Kong over the weekend.

He said the present the demonstrations in Hong Kong have completely exceeded the scope of freedom of assembly procession and demonstration.

They have evolved into extreme violence which has seriously challenged the rule of law and social order in Hong Kong. It has seriously threatened the safety of life and property of Hong Kong citizens.