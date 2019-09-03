Assam situation shows Modi in a fit of madness: Fawad

By News desk

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Muslims in Assam had been stripped of their citizenship and they had started raising voice against Indian premier Narendra Modi as well.

“Like Hitler, Modi also is not ready to negotiate with anyone,” the minister said while speaking at the inauguration of a three-day 7th Pak-China Business Forum - Industrial Expo 2019 (PCBF-IE) here. He said looking into the Assam situation showed as if Modi had suffered a fit of madness. He said Narendra Modi would also end like Hitler as the Kashmir war for freedom had entered the final phase now.

The minister said Kashmir had been turned into a jail by the Indian premier, and it was obvious now that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris would definitely bear fruit. He India was facing difficulties due to Narendra Modi's policies, as their economy was deteriorating and the Sikh community was also not willing to stay with India anymore.

The minister also criticised Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying: “He [Maulana Fazl] remained the Kashmir committee chief for about 30 years but he didn’t held a single rally for Kashmir.”

The federal minister said Kashmiris have been besieged for 29 days, as humanitarian crisis had worsened, and the opposition on the other hand was busy in ‘save the father’ campaign.

Fawad said the government had taken a decision regarding airspace and trade with India, but it would be implemented after taking the advice from all stakeholders.

The minister said China had always provided support and assistance for Pakistan’s economic and social development programmes, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had transformed ties between the two countries into economic cooperation.

He was, jointly organised by Comsats University, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Everest International Expo, here at Expo Centre Lahore.

He said there were vast opportunities of investment in solar power sector in the country. He invited Chinese investors to establish manufacturing plants of solar power products.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar said that many opportunities were available in Pakistan for the young graduates. “We need to develop them, which is major purpose of the PCBF-IE, huge investments and development of new industries for the youth,” he said adding that more than 400 Chinese businessmen were participating in the event.

Chairman Everest International Expo Wang Zihai said the aim of the event was to explore untapped market of China and Pakistan keeping in view the latest trends of the business and technology in every industry.