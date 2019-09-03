‘Catastrophic’ Dorian hits Bahamas, US evacuates coast

PORT SAINT LUCIE, United States: Monster storm Dorian came to a near stand-still over the Bahamas on Monday, prolonging the agony as surging seawaters and hurricane winds made a shambles of low-lying island communities and spurred mass evacuations along the US east coast.Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said reported "devastation is unprecedented" in the Abaco Islands, which on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian as it came ashore as the most powerful storm ever to hit the archipelago. "Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer," Minnis said on Twitter.

The Category 5 storm´s toll was still untallied nearly 24 hours after it made landfall. It was grinding its way eastward on Monday at a speed of 2 kilometer per hour, settling in for an hours-long stay over Grand Bahama island, wielding 270 kilometer winds.

Fear gripped residents of Freeport, as winds tore off shutters and water began coming into homes, said Yasmin Rigby, reached by text in the Grand Bahama island´s main city. "People who thought they were safe are now calling for help," Rigby said. "My best friend´s husband is stuck in the roof of their house with 7 ft water below."

Initial Red Cross estimates were that 13000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed by Dorian, officials in Geneva said.

Images of wrecked and flooded homes in the Abacos appeared on social media and local press accounts. Video posted on the website of the Bahamian newspaper Tribune 242 showed water up to the roofs of wooden houses in what appeared to be a coastal town. Capsized boats floated in muddy brown water dotted with wooden boards, tree branches and other debris.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center forecast an 18 to 23 foot storm surge above tide levels in parts of Grand Bahama, accompanied by large and destructive waves. Water levels in the Abacos, swamped by a similar surge Sunday, were expected to slowly subside. “On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight,” the center said in its 1200 GMT bulletin.

“The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening,” it said.

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered hundreds of thousands of coastal residents to evacuate, beginning at noon Monday. “A slight wobble West would bring this Cat 5 storm on shore with devastating consequences,” said Florida Governor Rick Scott on Twitter. “If you´re in an evacuation zone, get out now. We can rebuild your home. We can´t rebuild your life.”

In Washington, President Donald Trump met with his emergency management chiefs on Sunday and declared “this looks monstrous.” “We expect that much of the eastern seaboard will be ultimately impacted and some of it very, very severely,” he said.