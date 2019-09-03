Suspected Indian agent arrested from Torkham

close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Top Story

A
Agencies
September 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended a resident of Karak for his alleged links with Afghan and Indian secret agencies.

FIA Deputy Director Anti-Human Smuggling Imran Shahid held a press conference in Peshawar to share details of the development.

The FIA officer said that the suspected 'agent', Umar Daud Khatak, was arrested from the Torkham border on Aug 22. The suspect had established a group entitled Pakhtun Liberation Army, the official, said, adding that the suspected agent had been found in possession of both Pakistani and Afghan passports.

According to details available, the FIA deputy director said, the suspected agent had travelled to India five times on his Afghan passport. The official said that Khatak had been creating unrest and anarchy among the Pukhtun people. "He was inciting the people against the country as well as security agencies," the official said.

He said that the case will be handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for further investigation and development.

