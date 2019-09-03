EU Parliament says IHK situation getting grim

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) Monday demanded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately lift curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Expressing serious concern over complete communication and media blackout in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, the European Parliament Committee strongly criticised the behaviour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration.

The European Parliament members demanded that India start dialogue with Pakistan right away and Modi immediately lift curfew in the occupied valley.

The members further said the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament should issue a reactionary statement on the IHK situation as soon as possible.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated since the revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi-led Indian government since August 5.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s Vice-President Federica Mogherini Sunday “reiterated the call to avoid escalation in tensions and stressed the importance of steps to restore the rights and freedoms of the population in Kashmir”.

A statement released by her office mentioned that the Kashmir issue needs to be resolved through bilateral discussions between India and Pakistan. Apart from curfew, strict restrictions and communications blackout in the Indian Held Kashmir on the 29th consecutive day on Monday, Indian authorities are now using day-and-night drones across the occupied valley to monitor the activities of Kashmiris.

The drones are equipped with hi-resolution cameras and night vision devices for surveillance of protests and other pro-freedom activities.

The Indian police forces have already started trial versions of the drones, which have been tested in some areas of Srinagar in the first phase and are being used in other districts to watch the activities and capture pictures and videos of the people taking part in the protests. All such videos are stored in a central database and the same information is used for references and strategies to tackle pro-freedom activities.

The valley has been cut off from the rest of world since August 5 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile including BSNL’s broadband and private leased-line internet services and closure of TV channels.

All types of business establishments continue to remain shut and schools too wear a deserted look as students remain absent due to fear. The valley is facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines. A police report confirmed that more than 500 incidents of protests had taken place since August 5, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents.