Serbia rout Philippine

FOSHAN, China: Serbia and their National Basketball Association All-Star Nikola Jokic turned on the style to reach the second round of the Basketball World Cup with a masterful 126-67 demolition of the Philippines on Monday.

The Serbs have a team packed with NBA talent and are the prime threat to reigning two-time champions the United States, who are without their biggest names in China.

Serbia began their title tilt with a 105-59 thrashing of Angola on Saturday and were similarly ruthless in dismissing the Philippines in Foshan.

Lumbering Denver Nugg-ets ace Jokic, who has what it takes to be the player of the tournament and has been likened to an NFL quarterback in the way he dictates games, had 11 points and a game-best seven assists and seven rebounds.

Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings led the scoring with 20 points.

It is the first time that Serbia, losing finalists to Team USA in 2014, have won their first two games at the World Cup, underlining their scintillating form.

Serbia’s big win also propelled Italy into the second round — the two teams face up on Wednesday in what promises to be a blockbuster for Group D supremacy. The pair were the first teams into round two.

With another spot in the next round at stake, hosts China were forced into the first overtime of the competition after they tied 72-72 with Poland in regulation time.

Over five extra minutes of action in front of an exhilarated crowd in Beijing, it was the Poles who prevailed, 79-76, leaving China sweating going into final group action.

An Angola player aimed a vicious head-butt at an opponent as Italy thrashed the Africans 92-61.

Italy look in ominous form, hammering the Philippines 108-62 in their opener before handing out more punishment to the Angolans in Foshan.

Argentina also reached the second round as they defeated Nigeria 94-81. Russia joined them in making it out of Group B.