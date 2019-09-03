SPECIAL GAMES: PSB allows only 150 athletes in event

ISLAMABAD: Incompetent Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has put restriction on the participation of athletes in the two-day Quaid-i-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympics Games to be held on September 4-5.

“It is really unjust to allow just 150 athletes to compete. Such event cannot be ranked as games. There are over 1000 special athletes and all should have been allowed to compete in the event,” one of the Special Olympics officials when approached said.

He said by restricting the participation the PSB has shown their incompetence. “The PSB is living example of incompetence. They fear how they would handle the special athletes. If you are organising games, you should have the ability to handle the administration.

“Previous regime headed by Dr Akhtar Ganjera organised the Quaid-i-Azam Games that were participated by no less than 5000 athletes and officials. These games met success. Why such games cannot be held today,” the official questioned.

Why just athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug of war for special athletes. “The events should have been held in other sports also. You cannot spot special athletes’ talent if you give them chance to only those athletes who are already in the limelight. Spotting the talent means spotting the new players and that is not possible from the list of just 150 already recognised for these events.”

He said the PSB at least should have shown honesty with Special Games. “These games should have planned on larger scale. I know the PSB does not have the capacity to do that. It is a dying department with hardly any official interested what is happening around.”

Pakistan Sport Board Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim was not available for comments. Director Media Azam Dar said these games are being organised under the directives of IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.