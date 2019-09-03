Soderberg claims first Masters title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: Sebastian Soderberg sunk a birdie in the first hole of a five-man play-off featuring Rory McIlroy to the European Masters golf for a “surreal” first Tour title on Sunday.
The Swede had begun the final round at Crans-Montana four shots off the pace, but after the turn surged into the lead with five birdies in a row.
A three-putt on the 17th dropped him into the play-off with a 14-under par total of 266 with four-time major champion McIlroy, Italian Lorenzo Gagli, Andres Romero of Argentina and Finn Kalle Samooja.
The 28-year-old sealed his debut EPGA win on the first trip back up the last hole, sinking a 10-footer as McIlroy and Samooja missed from close range. It was the ideal way to celebrate his 50th European Tour event in the sixth play-off at Crans-Montana in the past seven years.
“It’s unbelievable,” he told europeantour.com. “I’ve dreamt of playing on the European Tour, even better doing it this way. I was in the lead, lost it, went into the play-off with Rory McIlroy among it. “I was more nervous in the beginning than I was towards the back nine. Got on a good run and the ball kept going in. Just playing with Rory, so many people around, playing with a guy like that adds heat to it right away.”
