Khalil qualifies for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sports received encouraging news as one of the talented shooter Khalil Akhtar of Army has directly qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after leaving the best behind in the World Cup qualifiers underway in Brazil.

Javed Lodhi, Executive Vice President Pakistan Shooting Federation (PSF), told ‘The News’ on Monday that Khalil has made it to the Olympics by beating world No 1, 4, 5, 6 in the World Cup qualifying round.

Competing in the 25m rapid fire, Khalil performed exceptionally well and made the country proud. “It is very encouraging news for the country’s sports as one of the main shooter has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics directly from international quota. Two to three more shooters are expected to qualify for Olympics from Asian quota in November,” Javed said.

This is the first time in Pakistan shooting history that a shooter has made it to the Olympics directly from world round.

“He has just played four international events and this performance of Khalil is well beyond our expectations. What he needs is consistent and regular coaching and international exposure to get better results in Olympics,” he said.