QUAID-E-AZAM TROPHY: PCB nullifies home and away concept

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has nullified the home and away concept while the finalising the itinerary for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has also left out two of the best venues — Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad and Pindi Stadium — from the fixtures.

The Northern Province will play three of its five home matches at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi while their home and away matches against Central Punjab are at the same venue — Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The new concept of area/city cricket was introduced to involve local cricket enthusiasts in first-class cricket.

The Central Province surprisingly will play against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Karachi’s UBL Sports Complex. Neither team is expected to attract any local support as both are not from Karachi.

Similarly, Balochistan will play Northern in Karachi — nullifying the concept of home and away matches, which means playing on each other’s territory.

PCB press release adds from Lahore: Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will return as a first-class venue after 11 years when it was announced as one of the nine centres which will host 31 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixtures between September 14 and December 9, says a press release

While scheduling Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixtures, the Pakistan Cricket Board has taken ground availability and readiness as well as expected weather conditions at the backend of the year into consideration.

Balochistan will feature in all the four matches at Bugti Stadium — second round fixture against Southern Punjab, third round fixture against Central Punjab, fifth round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sixth round fixture against Southern Punjab.

The picturesque Bugti Stadium staged its only ODI in 1996, while it hosted its 25th and last first-class match in October 2008 when the home side met the then NWFP in a 2008-09 Pentangular Cup match.

While Bugti Stadium will host four matches, other venues to grace the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches are: Abbottabad Stadium (6), Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (3), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (3), Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot (1), KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi (3), National Stadium in Karachi (5) (including final), State Bank Stadium in Karachi (1), UBL Sports Complex in Karachi (5).

In the opening round from September 14-17, Sindh and Balochistan will go head to head at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, while Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the derby match between Central and Southern Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Northern at the Abbottabad Stadium.

After the first four rounds, the red ball cricket will come to a halt to make window for T20 cricket. This is being done to provide the selectors with the opportunity to select in-form T20 players ahead of the crucial three-match T20I series against Australia Down Under.

The first and second XI T20 tournaments, running simultaneously, will also help the Pakistan Super League franchises to spot players ahead of the player draft for the next year’s edition.

To groom further the domestic cricketers for the demanding challenges of Test cricket, for the first time in domestic cricket, the PCB has decided to implement the no-toss rule, which will provide the visiting teams will an option of bowling first. This will act as a deterrent for the home sides from doctoring the pitches in their favour and compel them to prepare pitches that provide the right balance between bat and ball for four days.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI tournament will run simultaneously with the First XI tournament. The 30 group matches will be of three-day durations, while the final will be four-day fixture that will be played at Karachi’s State Bank Stadium from November 26-29.