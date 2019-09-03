Kurdish leader gets partial reprieve from Turkey court

ANKARA: A Turkish court ruled Monday that leading pro-Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas should be released during his ongoing trial, his party said, though he will remain in prison under a previous conviction.

The ruling is significant as it comes ahead of a hearing by the European Court of Human Rights later this month, which is expected to again criticise the long pre-trial detention of Demirtas, a founder of the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP).

The court in Sincan, near the capital Ankara, is hearing the main case against Demirtas on charges of "managing a terror organisation, making propaganda for a terror group and inciting criminal acts".

However, he was expected to remain behind bars, having been sentenced in December to four years and eight months for "terrorist propaganda". Demirtas, who was not present at Monday´s hearing, has been in prison since November 2016.