Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan blast

BANNU: Two personnel of the security forces were injured in a bomb blast at Eidak village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said a vehicle of the security forces was targeted with a blast triggered with a remote-controlled device in which two soldiers were injured.

The vehicle of the security forces was damaged in the explosion, the sources added.

The injured were identified as Syed Hussain and Asmat Ali, who were taken to a hospital in Mir Ali.After the blast, the security forces launched a search operation in the area.