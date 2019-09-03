Ali Azmat completes 10,000km biking journey across Europe

LONDON: Rock singer Ali Azmat says he covered over 10000 kilometers in Europe on his heavy motorbike across various cities of the Europe in three weeks to reinvigorate his soul. On his return to London after reaching the northernmost piece of land with fellow Pakistani biker Burhan Khan, the man behind the iconic tracks produced by Junoon told Geo News that experience has left him refreshed and recharged.

“You have to make time for yourself. You do it for your soul which needs re-plugging now and then. It’s a heavenly experience to be out of your comfort zone and live on mountains, tents and in the open, all on your own. You feel so much better and elevated,” said Ali Azmat.

Ali Azmat and Burhan Khan hired heavy travel bikes from London over a month ago and then set out on a hazardous journey which took them through to over a dozen countries, through rains, heavy winds and the illnesses that come with such adventures. They passed through France, Holland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Astonia, Greenland, Finland and many other countries as part of their adventure. They covered 2000 KM in first two days and then around 800 KM a day as the going went tough.

On the way, they met a group of Pakistani engineers in Germany who had learnt about their travel plan through social media and wished to host the duo. They stopped in different cities to meet Pakistanis who wanted to welcome them. “I have covered almost every part of Pakistan, every mountain and hilly areas and plains we have been to on our bikes but we had reservations about travelling in Europe. We decided to obtain visas of Europe from London. We bought lots of antibiotics and then left on our bikes. There were lots of winds and rain on the way and I fell ill after three days,” shared Ali Azmat.

The singer, known for his melodies, said that he has been an avid bike rider since a young age.

“My first bike was for 13000 Rupees. I bought it to skid around Lahore all the time and then one day I left for Naraan and Kaghan and I didn’t have any money with. I was so madly in love with my bike and long travels that I reached Kaghan and didn’t have means to support me. Those were crazy times.”

Later on Ali Azmat became busy with his music as he started playing in different bands and then became a huge star as Junoon songs became big across India and Pakistan. He couldn’t find time to do motorbike travels till 2011 when he imported a big bike especially designed for travels in difficult areas.

Ali Azmat said he goes on adventurous journeys to cleanse his soul and advised others to do the same. The “Maula” hit singer is currently touring with the re-grouped Junoon band on international comeback tours. The tour is being supported by Geo Television Network and Jang Group.