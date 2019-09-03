close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 3, 2019

Schools, colleges bound to attend Kashmir rallies

National

PESHAWAR: Under the approval accorded by the competent authority about the observance of solidarity with Kashmir, it has been notified that the offices of various government departments shall strictly observe different instructions and activities on every Friday from 12:00 hrs to 12:30 hrs in letter and spirit. The notification was issued to offices under the administrative control of Directorate of E&SE, DCTE, PITE, BISEs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board, KP-PSRA, IMU, ESEF and all public and private educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

