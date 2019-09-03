Corruption case: Court dismisses accused plea for going abroad

KARACHI: The Accountability Court has dismissed the application of an accused in the Rs17 billion JVLL corruption case, who had been barred from going abroad.

The verdict said that the documents produced to support the application could not convince the court and that the accused had already misused the court’s earlier leniency and was now not entitled to any favour.

The verdict said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared all the five invitations fake and bogus that were submitted by the accused.

It may be mentioned that the court ordered the provincial government to verify all the invitations submitted by the accused through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and put the name of the accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The report said that the accused submitted an application with an invitation to visit China from September 01 to October 15.