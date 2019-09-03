New Balakot City project handover to private firm opposed

MANSEHRA: A committee of the affected families of the red zone in Balakot has strongly reacted to the statement of federal minister Azam Khan Swati in which he had said that New Balakot city housing project should be handed over to a private construction firm.

“This mega housing project, which is meant for the settlement of 5,600 survivor families of October 8, 2005 earthquake is being delayed because of the shortage of funds and if Minister Swati is sincere with the survivors, he should get released an amount of Rs1 billion from federal government as per apex court ruling,” Munir Hussain Laghmani, a member of committee, told reporters here on Monday.

Laghmani, who is a former president of the district bar association Mansehra, was accompanied by other members of the committee.

He said that Supreme Court in its ruling on a writ petition moved by a social activist from Mansehra, Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi in March this year, had ordered the federal government to release an amount of Rs1 billion for development of that housing project which was being delayed adversely affecting the project. “Neither the provincial government nor federal government followed apex court ruling in letter and spirit due to which this mega house project is still in shambles,” he said. The member of the committee said that over 5600 survivor families settled in the red zone Balakot and Garlat were still living in makeshift shelters in highly miserable condition and the government should ensure early completion of that mega house project.