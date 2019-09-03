close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

20 booked over attacking Fesco office

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Sadr police Monday registered a case against 20 people on charges of attacking the Fesco Kamalia office. SDO Haroon Yasin told police that accused Muazzam Abbas Gadhi and his 19 accomplices of Chak 184/GB attacked his office, tortured his staffers, set fire to office record and damaged furniture. He said a few days ago the accused took hostage a Fesco team when they were caught stealing electricity. He said police rescued the Fesco team.

More From Pakistan