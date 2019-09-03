20 booked over attacking Fesco office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Sadr police Monday registered a case against 20 people on charges of attacking the Fesco Kamalia office. SDO Haroon Yasin told police that accused Muazzam Abbas Gadhi and his 19 accomplices of Chak 184/GB attacked his office, tortured his staffers, set fire to office record and damaged furniture. He said a few days ago the accused took hostage a Fesco team when they were caught stealing electricity. He said police rescued the Fesco team.
TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Sadr police Monday registered a case against 20 people on charges of attacking the Fesco Kamalia office. SDO Haroon Yasin told police that accused Muazzam Abbas Gadhi and his 19 accomplices of Chak 184/GB attacked his office, tortured his staffers, set fire to office record and damaged furniture. He said a few days ago the accused took hostage a Fesco team when they were caught stealing electricity. He said police rescued the Fesco team.