Pakistan informing ICJ about compliance of its verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is providing information to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the compliance of its verdict regarding counselor access to Indian spy and acclaimed terrorist active officer of Indian Navy Kalbhushan Jadhav here on Monday. The information will be in shape of a report that will be submitted to the ICJ.

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Monday evening that the criminal who has confessed of his heinous crimes, is on death row punishment that was awarded to him after fair trial by a court in Pakistan. The access was provided him in accordance to the instructions of the ICJ but strictly in line with the relevant law prevalent in Pakistan and international norms both.

The sources revealed that Pakistan offered counselor access one month ago after two weeks of the judgement by the ICJ and enumerated the Indians about the circumstances and conditions in which the meeting would be made. In first stance India declined for the meeting with the plea that it must take place in the ambiance that India wanted.

It, informally, approached the ICJ against Pakistan, but the court refused pointblank any concession. The Monday meeting took place under identical conditions to what Pakistan offered a month ago, the sources said.

The convict is kept in appropriate environment and his health isn’t bad. For the reason, Indian couldn’t agitate the question of his health. The sources said that India’s hue and cry wasn’t against the expectations since the meeting couldn’t be possible according to conditions of Indians. Pakistan, in a generous action, had provided convicts family member the same access before India’s going to ICJ.

The sources said that it is satisfying that nothing tangible could be said by the Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar about the access. He maintained Monday evening in New Delhi that “We will decide a further course of action after receiving a detailed report from our Charge d' Affaires and determining the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives,” he added.

He said Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to Jadhav’s mother and briefed her about the latest developments. Jadhav was caught red-handed in March 2016 when he was running a spy and terror network in various parts of Pakistan, including Karachi and Balochistan. He later confessed his crimes as he was responsible for dozens of killing, destroying law and order and vast loss of property. The ICJ didn’t commute his death sentence for what India prayed before the court.