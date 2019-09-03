Govt intentionally putting Zardari’s life in danger: Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Sardar, legal adviser of former President Asif Ali Zardari, on Monday said that former President was not being provided the facilities in Adiala Jail despite the court’s order and that if anything happens to former President Asif Ali Zardari in prison then the PPP will take action against PTI government and will punish it like never before.

“The government was deliberately putting the life of former President Asif Ali Zardari into danger with not providing the medical facilities and also with not shifting into the hospital on the advice of the medical board,” he said while addressing a press conference here at his residence along with PPP’s Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki after the meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

He said the life of President Zardari is endangered because he needs health facilities but the government is denying him medical treatment and the government is not providing him AC, fridge and personal attendant despite the court order.

He said the situation is so grave that Assistant Commissioners were helpless to arrange meeting of lawyers with the former President. ”Every day NAB delivers a ‘love letter’ to the former President and asks to answer few questions but do not provide basic facilities which a patient requires and court has clear orders in this regard,” he said.

He said Asif Ali Zardari was kept in NAB's custody for 68 days and after that was shifted to prison. “He is a former President and sitting MNA and has the right to have a fridge in his room for keeping medicine and a 24 hour attendant,” he said.

Sardar Latif Khosa said Heart Specialist is on record to say that it might be dangerous if AC is not provided to him. “A medical board consisting of five doctors had asked to keep him in hospital for treatment but brought only for one day and shifted him back to prison without medical care,” he said.

He said that newspapers were not being provided to former President and though he was provided TV set which only presented the PTV channel but denied other private TV channels.

He said the application has been filed in the court on not implementation of its order with pleading that neither the facilities were being provided in the jail nor the medical report of the medical board was being shared.

In reply to a question, Sardar Latif Khosa said the opposition has offered the Charter of Economy but it was not in their priority. He said the government has not consulted the PPP on the amendments in the NAB Laws.

To another question, he categorically denied media report that Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to return any money. “This is false and concocted news story. We do not have any ill-gotten money so the question does not arise,” he said.