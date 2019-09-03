close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Girl abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

DASKA: Six accused abducted a girl in the area of city police on Monday. The daughter of Javed was going to home when Kabeer and their accomplices allegedly kidnapped her.

THREE SISTERS TORTURED: Two accused tortured and injured three sisters in the area of Sadr police on Monday. Daughters of Salma Bibi were present at their house when accused Ali and Salman entered and injured them. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan