Girl abducted

DASKA: Six accused abducted a girl in the area of city police on Monday. The daughter of Javed was going to home when Kabeer and their accomplices allegedly kidnapped her.

THREE SISTERS TORTURED: Two accused tortured and injured three sisters in the area of Sadr police on Monday. Daughters of Salma Bibi were present at their house when accused Ali and Salman entered and injured them. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.