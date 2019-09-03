4 Balochistan Levies officials manhandled by three accused

FAISALABAD: Four personnel of Balochistan Levies were allegedly manhandled by three accused wanted by them in a case. Reportedly, members of Balochistan Levies headed by ASI Akmal Hussain and others, including head constable Muhammad Hanif and constables Ahmad Khan and Allah Wasaya, conducted a raid at a shop at Grain Market to arrest accused Mehmood Hussain who was wanted by the Chaman police in a case. When the team raided, accused Maqbool Hussain, Mohsin Hassan, Abbas Zia and their accomplices caught the members and allegedly tortured them and closed them in a shop. On receiving the information about the incident, the Factory Area police rushed to the spot and rescued the Levies officials. Later, the police arrested accused Mehmood Hussain after registering a case.

TWO KILLED: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Monday. Abdul Wahab was killed when his motorcycle collided with a house wall at New Civil Lines, which caused his instant death. In another incident, motorcyclist Umar Qayyum of Tandlianwala was shot dead by unidentified dacoits during a dacoity incident.