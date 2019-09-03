Social media network rejects India’s complaint to block Malik account

ISLAMABAD: The administration of social media network Twitter rejected the India’s complaint to block the personal account of Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior and senior leader of the PPP Senator Rehman Malik. The Indian government has made a request to twitter to block the personal account of Senator Malik on his posts to expose the Indian brutalities in Held Kashmir. Riaz Ali Turi, spokesman of Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik, said Twitter informed that they had received the complaint with regard his tweets and investigated the complaint and could not identify any violations of the Twitter rules or applicable law. “We have not taken any action at this time,” the Twitter administration informed Senator Rehman Malik. The Indian government filed a complaint against Rehman Malik to the Twitter on his tweet posted on August 13, 2019 and he tweeted that, “Indian Army have used gunship helicopters to attack villages in IHK with complete blackout, brave Kashmiris are managing to send the videos. This attack left dozens of men, women & children killed. where is the mediation of President @realDonaldTrump&action by @UN.”