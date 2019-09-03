Arrangements finalised for 3-day Broghil festival

PESHAWAR: The officials have finalised arrangements for the three-day Broghil festival, which will kick off at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district from September 6.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The organisers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan had directed the officials of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Managing Director, Junaid Khan, said that arrangements were finalized for the event, hoping that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival.

He said tangible steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A tent village has been established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists,” the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.

Meanwhile, the yak sellers have started reaching Broghil to arrange yaks to those interested in playing yak polo.

The yak polo is played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level in Broghil valley.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city.

Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species. The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.