PMA warns of resistance against MTI Act

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association has warned of strong resistance against imposition of Medical Teaching Institution Act without removal of reservations of doctors’ community.

PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf while addressing a press conference on Monday said that the PMA would suspend all healthcare services at all hospitals if the government does not accept their demands of removing doctors’ reservations.

He said that the MTI Act would deprive poor patients from free treatment.

He said that the doctors’ reservations were very critical on the MTI Act and the Health Ministry should remove reservations before promulgating the Act. He said that the job security of doctors and other medical staff should be a top priority in the policy.

He said that the government should increase annual budget of hospitals instead overburdening patients financially and withdrawing from privatisation of public hospitals.

Dr Masoodur Rauf said that the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health chairman Dr Muhammad Afzal had promised with the PMA that the MTI Act would not promulgate until removal of doctors’ reservations.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Hajra Masood, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Amjad Bari, Dr Zafar Malik, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others were also present.