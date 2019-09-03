Pillion riding banned on 9th, 10th Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab home department has banned motorcycle pillion riding in the province for two days in a bid to avoid any unpleasant incident during Muharram gatherings. According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, a ban on pillion riding has been imposed under Section 144 on 9th and 10th of Muharram. However, children, senior citizens, women, government officials and journalists are exempted from the ban. Anyone found in violation of the ban will be prosecuted according to Section 144, it added. The ban has been imposed to ensure foolproof security during the processions and to avoid any untoward occurrence, the home department said in the notification. Twelve districts of Punjab have been declared very sensitive by the home department while nine districts have been declared sensitive. According to officials of home department, army and Rangers will be deployed in 24 districts. Aerial surveillance by helicopters will be done in very sensitive districts. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan and Gujranwala have been declared very sensitive. The department has also directed the office of the Inspector General of Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Muharram 9-10. Around 38,000 ‘Majalis’ and 10,000 processions will be held in Punjab. CCTV cameras would be installed on the routes of the processions. Walkthrough gates would be installed on important routes. Additionally, the mourners will be allowed to attend ‘Majalis’ after strict checking/search.