ANP terminates Afridi’s membership

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has terminated the basic membership of senior party leader Abdul Latif Afridi for not responding to the show-cause notice issued to him recently.

The party had issued show-cause notices to three senior party leaders for violating discipline during the election last month for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged tribal districts. The notices were issued to Abdul Latif Afridi, Ayaz Wazir and Imran Afridi for violating the party discipline. However, the party on Monday issued another notification terminating the basic membership of Abdul Latif Afridi for not responding to the show-cause notice.