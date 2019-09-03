SHO, SI, ASI booked in ‘insane’ man’s killing case

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A murder case has been registered against City A-division SHO, a sub inspector and an ASI on the allegations of killing an ‘insane’ man on Monday.

Muhammad Afzaal, father of the deceased, filed an application with Superintendent of Police (Investigation) that his son Salahauddin, a mentally ill person, was tortured to death by SHO Mehmoodul Hassan, investigation officers SI Shafaat Ali and ASI Matloob Hussain in the police station.

He said on September 1, 2019, he came to know about the death of his son in police custody and the City A-division police did not give him information about him when he contacted the police.

Afzaal said he travelled to RYK with his nephews Muhammad Nawaz and Haroon Imtiaz. There, he said, he came to know that City A-division police had arrested his son in a theft case and the SHO and IOs killed his son during investigation and sent his body for postmortem without informing him. On his application, the police City A-division registered an FIR 553/19 under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code against the SHO and the IOs. Talking to reporters, Afzaal said his son earlier was arrested thrice and was sent to jails in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad but due to his disability he was released.

When contacted, focal person Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital Rana Ilyas Ahmed said samples of the deceased’s body had been sent to Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory Lahore and postmortem report would be completed in a month.