Canadian Sikh MP wins Muslims’ hearts

ONTARIO: Federal NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh is garnering praise for the way he reacted to a woman who accused him last week of supporting Islamic extremism, because he chose to come out against "all forms of hate" instead of emphasising that he is Sikh rather than Muslim.

The Ontario MPP was interrupted by an angry heckler at a meet and greet. The woman stood in front of the candidate and shouted as aides tried to usher her aside in an incident that was caught on video and shared widely on social media well beyond Canada's borders.

The woman accused Singh of wanting to impose Shariah law, an Islamic legal code based on the Qur'an, and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an 89-year-old religious and political group. The exchange was caught on video and lasted more than four minutes. Singh said in a statement, "I chose not to answer the questions asked because I didn't accept the premise. Many people have commented that I could have just said I'm not Muslim. In fact, many have clarified that I'm actually Sikh," Singh explained in a statement.

"While I'm proud of who I am, I purposely didn't go down that road because it suggests their hate would be OK if I was Muslim."

A political science professor told CBC News on Monday that Singh took the right approach.

"It suggests the fact that he is not Muslim is irrelevant," said Erin Tolley, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

"You can just imagine for example a white politician standing in front of a room and heard something racist being said. The exact wrong reaction is to say, 'Well, I'm white, I'm not a person of colour, so this isn't important to me."

Singh wanted to defuse the situation, she said, highlighting that hate of all forms is wrong, whether it's directed at your community or not.

His response also signals that Singh, who wears a turban, has experience dealing with direct threats because of his outwardly religious appearance.

"To me, what it says is that this is probably not the first time that this has happened, that he's able to respond like that suggests to me that this has happened before, and he has some experience and ability to understand what's going to defuse the situation rather than what's going to inflame it as well," said Tolley.

Although it was a negative incident, she explained, it allowed Singh to show off his leadership skills and raise his political profile across the country.

Manitoba NDP MLA Wab Kinew, who endorsed Singh's leadership bid Monday, also lauded him for how he handled the situation, adding he's not surprised by it.

"Even though somebody is being very hateful and very angry, he was still calm and positive and even encouraging of this woman and he also handled it with poise," Kinew told CBC News, saying it sets an example for Canadians.

"This shows that Jagmeet is ready to be prime minister, because rather than taking the easy way out, which would have just been to save his own skin, so to speak, he took a broader approach and didn't leave anyone behind."