close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
September 3, 2019

PM commends PAF role in defence of country

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
September 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters here Monday and lauded role of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in ensuring aerial defence of the country. “The prime minister lauded PAF’s role in ensuring aerial defence of the country especially the one displayed during February this year,” the ISPR in a statement said. Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the prime minister. Imran Khan was presented guard of honour who laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument, The prime minister also appreciated the PAF contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan. The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Dr Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. It was first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Air Headquarters since he became prime minister in August, 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story