PM commends PAF role in defence of country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters here Monday and lauded role of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in ensuring aerial defence of the country. “The prime minister lauded PAF’s role in ensuring aerial defence of the country especially the one displayed during February this year,” the ISPR in a statement said. Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the prime minister. Imran Khan was presented guard of honour who laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument, The prime minister also appreciated the PAF contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan. The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Dr Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. It was first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Air Headquarters since he became prime minister in August, 2018.