Posters of ISPR DG surface in IHK

RAWALPINDI: Many posters and handbills with pictures of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesman for the Pakistan Army, surfaced in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), according to reports on Monday.

The Kashmir Media Service in a report said the posters and handbills carrying the ISPR spokesman's pictures surfaced in the disputed valley, carrying the message that Pakistan would continue fighting for Kashmir till the last soldier and bullet. In posters, pro-independence Hurriyat activists announced that the Kashmiri people would together push India out of their homeland, which is a paradise on earth.

The valley is under strict lockdown since August 5 when the Modi-led government in New Delhi stripped IHK of special status by repealing Article 370 of the Indian constitution. The occupation authorities have converted Kashmir valley into a military garrison by deploying hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every street, line and by-lane to stop people from staging demonstrations against the abrogation of the special status of the territory.