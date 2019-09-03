K-IV project cost increases 8 times in 15 years

KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments have jointly constituted a technical committee to review the K-IV project’s technical report to be submitted by NESPAK by the end of the current month so that the project could be carried forward.

NESPAK has estimated a cost of around Rs120 billion of the K-IV project, eight times higher than its initial estimated cost of Rs25 billion after passage of 15 years.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting which was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, Secretary Planning Zaffar Ahsan and Member Planning Commission Maj Gen (R) Zahir Shah at the CM House on Monday.

The chief minister was supported and assisted by Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, and PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro.

The FWO delegation was led by DG FWO General Inam Haider, and included Brigadier Abdul Sami of 5 Corps, Brigadier Abeer and others. KWSB MD Asadullah Khan, PD K-IV Asad Zamin and concerned P&D officers also attended the meeting.

FWO DG Major General Inam Haider, briefing the meeting, said that the canal being constructed from Keenjhar Lake had a length of 121 kilometres. He said that the 11-meter deep canal had been constructed and its mouth had been developed inside the canal at 257 meters from the soil area. Out of the 121 kilometres, the canal would flow in gravity up to 91 kilometres. The civil work of the canal has been completed by 70 percent.

The dignitaries were told that there were some alignment issues on which NESPAK was working to conduct a third-party assessment. NESPAK GM Jawaid Mir, Mirza Asif Baig and Muhammad Afzal, who represented NESPAK in the meeting, said that they might suggest some modification in the existing alignment of the canal. They told the meeting that they were conducting a geo study of the embankment of the canal to see whether they would be able to sustain the pressure of 660 MGD of water. “We would complete the study by the end of the current moth and then submit it to the provincial government,” he said.

At this, Khusro Bakhtyar said that the project, which was at an advanced stage, needed another technical review by an expert team. The chief minister suggested constituting a joint team of the provincial Planning and Development Department and the Planning Commission of the federal government to review the technicalities of the report to be submitted by NESPAK. The participants of the meeting agreed to constitute a team which would be notified by the federal Planning Commission.

Nespak said that the project would cost around Rs120 billion. At this, the chief minister said that it would cost Rs150 billion because of the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. Moreover, a 50MW power plant has also been proposed for the project. The consultant has almost finalised the PC-I of the power project.

The chief minister said that K-I and K-II/III had designed the capacity of 480 MGD which been reduced by 100 MGD due to silt and other technical issues. He proposed to conduct a separate study to improve the capacity of the K-I and K-II/III projects.

Khusro Bakhtyar suggested installing desalination plants in the city to cater to the urgent need of water, but they would take two to three years to complete. The chief minister said that his government was ready to install desalination plants in the city if the federal government extended financial support.

Earlier, Khusro Bakhtyar along with the CM, governor and provincial ministers and DG FWO visited Keenjhar lake for assessment of water availability to residents of Karachi.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that it is the shared responsibility of both federal and provincial governments to undertake measures for the betterment of the people of Karachi. He said the incumbent government will provide all possible resources in this regard. He stressed that it is the top priority of the federal government to improve transportation, sewerage and sanitary services in the megalopolis and for this purpose funds are being given to the provincial government. It was agreed that Green Line would be opetaionalised soon which will provide travelling facilities to daily commuters in Karachi.

In a separate meeting, the World bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan said that WB will continue its support for improving infrastructure in Karachi. He apprised that WB has approved funding for three projects namely Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement project (Rs86 million), Karachi water project (Rs100 million) and Competitive and Livable City project (Rs230 million). He further informed that additional investments are being planned for phase-II of the water project as part of its $1.6 billion programme which also includes a guarantee for the Karachi Green Line.

Various water projects and Yellow Line were also deliberated upon in the meeting.

Later, the federal minister and Sindh governor chaired a meeting on development projects under Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) and Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) which was attended by DCPC Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman SIDCL Samar Ali Khan and senior officials from both sides. Members of SIDCL and KTC gave a comprehensive briefing to the minister and governor on progress of ongoing development projects. Talking about Karachi Master Plan, Khusro Bakhtyar said that efforts are being made to attract funding from World Bank for the plan as well as for other mega projects in the metropolis.