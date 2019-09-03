U-16 trials today

LAHORE: The month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games are going to begin in different cities of Punjab in mid-September under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

The trials for the selection of players will be conducted at different venues of the city on September 3, 2019 under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, who is convener of trials committees. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has issued strict orders to trials committees to follow merit fully while selecting camp probables. He said Sports Board Punjab has initiated programme of under-16 coaching and training camps of six games to trace fresh talent from across the province.

The trials of snooker and volleyball probables will be held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. The powerlifting trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre. The athletics trials will be held at Punjab Football Stadium. The wrestling trials are scheduled to be held at Coaching Centre while the football trials will be held at Punjab Football Stadium.