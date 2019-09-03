Minnesota stun LAFC, Sounders edge Galaxy

LOS ANGELES: Mason Toye scored twice as Minnesota United surprised Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Sunday, handing LAFC their first home defeat of the Major League Soccer regular season.

The victory moved Minnesota into third place in the Western Conference behind LAFC — who lead with 62 points and have already clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth — and the Seattle Sounders, who edged the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 in Seattle on Sunday. The Sounders thwarted the Galaxy’s second-half comeback bid. Cristian Roldan’s brace included the 89th-minute game-winner for the hosts who had twice surrendered the lead.

Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for Seattle in first-half injury time and Roldan doubled the lead with his first goal in the 55th minute.Zlatan Ibrahimovic trimmed the deficit when he headed in a corner in the 66th and Uriel Antuna made it 2-2 in the 75th after a corner kick deflected to him in front of the net to set him up for a point-blank finish.

Jordan Morris restored Seattle’s lead just two minutes later with a breakaway finish, but Jorgen Skjelvik again pulled the Galaxy level with an 81st-minute strike. Roldan finally capped the action, tapping in off a counter attack as the Sounders took over second in the West with 46 points.