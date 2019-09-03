Just 150 being allowed to compete in Quaid Special Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has put restriction on the participation of athletes in the two-day Quaid-i-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympic Games to be held on 4-5 September.

“It is really unjust to allow just 150 athletes to compete. Such even cannot be ranked as national event. There are over 1000 special athletes and all should have been allowed to compete in the event,” one of the Special Olympic officials when approached said.He said by restricting the participation, the PSB has shown their competency.

“The PSB fear how they would handle the special athletes. If you are organisjng Games, you should have the ability to handle the administration. Previous regime headed by Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera organjsed Quiad-i-Azam Games that were participated by no less than five thousand athletes and officials. These Games met success. Why such Games cannot be held today,” the official questioned.

Why just athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug of war for special athletes. “The event should have been held in other sports also. You cannot spot special athletes talent if you give chance to only those athletes who are already in the limelight. Spotting the talent means, spotting the new players and that is not possible from the list of just 150 already recognised for these events.”

He said the PSB at least should have shown honesty with special Games. “These Games should have planned on larger scale. I know the PSB does not have the capacity to do that. It is a dying department with hardly any official interested what is happening around.” Acting Director General PSB Arif Ibrahim was not available for comments. Director Media Azam Dar said these Games are being organised under the directives of Dr Fehmida Mirza.