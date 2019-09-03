close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Menon set to make debut as Test umpire

Sports

NEW DELHI: Nitin Menon is set to become the 62nd Indian to serve as an on-field umpire in Tests. Menon will make his debut during Bangladesh’s tour of Afghanistan in November 27, later this year.

Menon will become the first Indian to make his Test debut since S Ravi - who officiated in the Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in October 2013 in Chattogram. Menon, a former Madhya Pradesh player, cleared the All-India umpiring exam in 2006 and has been a regular in the domestic circuit since the 2007-08 season. He has officiated in 22 ODIs and nine T20Is, apart from 40 IPL games and 57 first-class matches. “The reason behind my smooth transition to international cricket is mainly because of the robust, competitive and professional structure of the BCCI domestic matches,” Menon said.

