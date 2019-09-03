Hameed hopes Dilawar can convince India for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Davis Cup captain Hameedul Haq has hoped former Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Dilawar Abbas can play his role in convincing Anil Khanna to ensure Indian team visit to Islamabad for the important tie.

Pakistan and India Davis Cup Asian Oceania Group I tie’s fate hangs in balance following visitor team refusal to cross borders. International Tennis Federation (ITF) Committee meets in a week time to decide on the tie.

“Dilawar Abbas holds the key here. Anil Khanna who is running for ITF president post and needs Pakistan backing and support has very cordial relations with Dilawar Abbas. Khanna has always attributed Dilawar as his brother. So much so that during last ITF elections, Dilawar Abbas launched hectic campaign in his favour travelling from one country to another to support for Khanna’s credential as president PTF.”Hameed said now it was time for India and Khanna to pay back. “No one is more suitable to convince India to send their team to Pakistan. If Khanna has any liking for Pakistan and wants to respond the good gesture Pakistan has always shown to him over the year, he should bring India’s team to Pakistan on personal assurance. Only Khanna who holds all the powers when it comes to Indian tennis can play his role in bringing the team to Pakistan. There is no better time for Dilawar to request Khanna to help Pakistan tennis out.”

Hameed said that Khanna who is vice president ITF promised Pakistan four years back that he would bring Davis Cup back to country. “At that time he even failed to do that. Now when the ITF elections are around the corner, we must make sure that Khanna plays his role at least ensuring that Indian Davis Cup tie stays in Pakistan.”

The recipient of ITF Davis Cup commitment award, Hameed said Pakistan should think of supporting Khanna if he assures (with full guarantee) that his team will play in Pakistan.“If India denies sending team to Pakistan, it will be unjust for PTF to think of supporting Khanna.” Hameed was surprised ITF committee decision to delay the tie that was schedule for September 14-15.

“According to my understanding ITF has clearly mentioned in Davis Cup rules book that there are four reasons that can result in delay or postponement of a Davis Cup tie. Surprisingly not a single clause is applicable in Pakistan case.”

According to the ITF Davis Cup rule book-the four reasons are when an incident such as war, political unrest, terrorism or natural disaster takes place.“There is no war going on. No political unrest in Pakistan. Long gone are the days of terrorism and there is no natural disaster either. So there is not a reason that fits in Pakistan case. So to say that delaying or shifting the venue is unjust would be no exaggeration.”