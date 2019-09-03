Napoli sign Llorente

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Napoli have signed Fernando Llorente on a free transfer after the Spaniard’s two-year spell at Tottenham came to an end, the Serie A club announced on Monday.The club did not say how long the 34-year-old striker’s contract was for, although Italian media reported he had signed a two-year deal.
Llorente made 24 international appearances between 2008-2013, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. It will be the second time he has played in Italy, after a successful two-year spell with Juventus from 2013, playing a key role in two Serie A title triumphs and reaching the 2015 Champions League final.
