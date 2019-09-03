Pak shooter Khalil qualifies for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sports received very encouraging news as one of talented shooter Khalil Akhtar (Army) has directly qualified for the 2020 Olympics after leaving the best behind in the World Cup under way in Brazil.

Javed Lodhi, Executive Vice President Pakistan Shooting Federation (PSF) confirmed to The News that Khalil has made it to the Olympics by beating world No 1, 4, 5, 6 in the World Cup qualifying round. Competing in the 25m rapid fire, Khalil performed exceptionally well and made the country proud.

“It is very encouraging news for the country’s sports as one of the main shooter has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics directly from international quota. Two to three more shooters are expected to qualify for Olympics from Asian quota in November,” Lodhi said. This is the first time in Pakistan shooting history that a shooter has made it to Olympics directly from world round. “He has just played four international events and this performance of Khalil is well beyond our expectations. What he needs is consistent and regular coaching and international exposure to get better results in Olympics,” Lodhi said.