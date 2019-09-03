Pakistan to feature in World Bridge

LAHORE: Pakistan’s men and women teams will take part in the 44th World Bridge Team Championships, to be held in central China’s city of Wuhan from September 14 to 28.

“A total of 12 players six men and as many women will represent the country at the championships,” President of Pakistan Bridge Foundation (PBF), Javaid Khaliq informed the media. “We can produce top quality players if we are given right kind of support,” he said. Around 800 people will vie for the trophies in the 15-day coveted bridge event.

Founded in 1950, the World Bridge Team Championships are the biennial top-level tournament of its kind. The championships are held in odd-numbered years and comprise the Bermuda Bowl (open teams), Venice Cup (women‘s teams), D’Orsi Senior Bowl (senior teams) and the newly-introduced Mixed National Teams event.