Tue Sep 03, 2019
Women cricket camp ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

LAHORE: The two-week women cricket camp set up by the PCB for the forthcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh and England series and Pakistan-A team tour to Sri Lanka came to an end at Abbottabad Stadium.The camp involved 30 women cricketers and the purpose of the camp was to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments.

