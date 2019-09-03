Women cricket camp ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The two-week women cricket camp set up by the PCB for the forthcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh and England series and Pakistan-A team tour to Sri Lanka came to an end at Abbottabad Stadium.The camp involved 30 women cricketers and the purpose of the camp was to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments.
