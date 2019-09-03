PCB nullifies home and away concept in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Surprisingly the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has nullified the home and away concept while the finalising the itinerary for the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first class cricket and has also left out two of the best venues-Diamond Ground and Pindi Stadium from the fixtures.

The Northern Province will play three of its five home matches at KRL Ground Rawalpindi while the team plays home and away match against Central Punjab at the same venue-Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. The new concept of area or city cricket was introduced by the Patron Imran Khan to involve local supporters and cricket enthusiasts into the first class cricket.

The Central Province surprisingly is to play their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at UBL Sports Complex Karachi. Neither team would have any sport from the city of Karachi where it does not belong. Same way Balochistan team is to play their match against Northern team in Karachi-nullifying the concept of home and away matches. As it happens home and away matches mean playing on each other territory. That does not seem the case in most of the matches.

One of the picturesque ground in the country and possibly the one that is having the best wicket and outfield-Diamond Ground has been left out of the fixtures’ list.