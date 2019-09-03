close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
AFP
September 3, 2019

15 dead in Mali building collapse

World

AFP
September 3, 2019

BAMAKO: Fifteen people were killed on Sunday when a three-storey building under construction collapsed “like a house of cards” in the Mali capital Bamako, the government and local media reports said. Twenty-six people were rescued alive from the partially occupied building after it collapsed just before dawn. “Thanks to the determination of the emergency services, a young girl of around four years has just been pulled out of the rubble alive. “Another survivor (a woman) has just, happily, been extracted by rescuers,” the civil protection ministry said.

