Seven dead in Kenya flood

HELL´S GATE NATIONAL PARK: A tourist who lost his wife and four other family members in a flash flood in Kenya told AFP Monday the wall of water surged “out of nowhere” as they hiked to a popular gorge. Seven bodies have been recovered since Sunday when floodwaters rushed through Hell´s Gate National Park, a weekend getaway from Nairobi that featured in “Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”. Six others from the hiking party of 13 managed to escape. The violent torrent swept away five people from the same family — four Kenyans and an Indian resident. Two other Kenyans — one a family friend, and another a hiking guide — also perished. At least two minors were among the dead, a family member told AFP. Ivraj Singh Hayer, who lost his wife, cousin, his cousin´s wife, a niece and a nephew, said it was drizzling when they arrived at the picturesque gorge and their guide advised them to stay at the entrance. “Then at around 3 o clock, water came out of nowhere,” he told AFP.