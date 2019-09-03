Syria hails Hezbollah anti-Israel attack

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government on Monday hailed Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah´s strike the previous day on an Israeli military vehicle. Hezbollah, referred to by its supporters as “the resistance”, said it had fired anti-tank missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, destroying a military vehicle. Israel´s army said it responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah fired two or three anti-tank missiles at a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both. On Monday, the Syrian government threw its support behind Hezbollah, whose fighters have since 2013 been fighting on President Bashar al-Assad´s side in Syria´s civil war. “The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its pride at the... operation that the Lebanese national resistance carried out against the military patrol of the Zionist occupier,” a source at the ministry of foreign affairs told state news agency SANA.