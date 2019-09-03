Court rules Russian parentscan keep kids taken to Opp rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A court on Monday dismissed a prosecutor´s request to remove two young Russian children including a baby from their parents´ care because they took them to an opposition rally. The prosecutor´s office had asked a court to strip Yelena and Pyotr Khomskikh of their parental rights after they took their daughters aged three and three months to an opposition protest on August 3. But Moscow´s Nikulinsky district court threw out the case on Monday, the father said after a closed-door hearing. “They are not taking our kids away from us,” Pyotr Khomskikh told reporters. He however said the family had received a formal warning to make them “change our behaviour”. The couple´s lawyer Tatyana Sustina said she would contest the warning.
MOSCOW: A court on Monday dismissed a prosecutor´s request to remove two young Russian children including a baby from their parents´ care because they took them to an opposition rally. The prosecutor´s office had asked a court to strip Yelena and Pyotr Khomskikh of their parental rights after they took their daughters aged three and three months to an opposition protest on August 3. But Moscow´s Nikulinsky district court threw out the case on Monday, the father said after a closed-door hearing. “They are not taking our kids away from us,” Pyotr Khomskikh told reporters. He however said the family had received a formal warning to make them “change our behaviour”. The couple´s lawyer Tatyana Sustina said she would contest the warning.