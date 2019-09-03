Court rules Russian parentscan keep kids taken to Opp rally

MOSCOW: A court on Monday dismissed a prosecutor´s request to remove two young Russian children including a baby from their parents´ care because they took them to an opposition rally. The prosecutor´s office had asked a court to strip Yelena and Pyotr Khomskikh of their parental rights after they took their daughters aged three and three months to an opposition protest on August 3. But Moscow´s Nikulinsky district court threw out the case on Monday, the father said after a closed-door hearing. “They are not taking our kids away from us,” Pyotr Khomskikh told reporters. He however said the family had received a formal warning to make them “change our behaviour”. The couple´s lawyer Tatyana Sustina said she would contest the warning.