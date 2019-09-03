Iraq suspends US-funded TV over report on corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Iraq´s media commission Monday slapped a three-month suspension on the US-funded Al-Hurra TV for airing a controversial report alleging corruption in the country´s powerful Sunni and Shiite religious institutions.
The 12-minute documentary broadcast on Saturday claimed that Sunni and Shiite Muslim authorities were misusing state funds and had suspicious ties to armed factions. Iraq´s Communications and Media Commission said it found the report lacking professionalism, balance, and reliable evidence.
It ordered a “suspension of Al-Hurra Iraq´s license for three months and a halt to its activities until it corrects its position” and demanded that it broadcasts a formal apology.
“These steps are tantamount to a final warning to the station, and a tougher punishment will be taken in case this offence is repeated,” the statement said. Founded in 2004, the channel is widely-watched in Iraq and part of the wider Al-Hurra network, which is funded by the US Congress and directed from Washington.
