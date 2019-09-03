Iran confirms space centre blast but slams Trump tweet

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday confirmed an explosion at one of its satellite launch pads, saying it was due to a technical fault, and criticised US President Donald Trump for “gleefully” tweeting about it.

Trump said the US had nothing to do with what he called a “catastrophic accident” at Semnan Space Centre in a tweet on Friday alongside a high-resolution picture pointing to apparent damage at the site.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the launch pad had been vacant when last week´s explosion occurred, in Iran´s first admission that an accident occurred at the space centre in the north of the country.

“The explosion was in the launch pad and a satellite had not yet been transferred there,” Rabiei told state television.“Fortunately, nobody was killed in this incident. It was a technical issue... and it´s now clear how this happened.”

Rabiei criticised Iran´s foes for trying to “convey that they are capable of infiltrating our organisations for espionage and sabotage”.The spokesman also hit out at Trump over his tweet.

“We don´t know why the US president would... post a satellite photo, kind of treating the subject gleefully,” said Rabiei. “Fortunately, our knowledge in this field is increasing by the day,” he said referring to Iran´s space programme.

The incident comes after months of tensions between Tehran and Washington.Trump last year unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on Iran´s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, and he reimposed crippling financial penalties.