SZABIST organises two day Students Orientation Program

Karachi: Student Orientation Program was held at SZABIST. The program was organized by SZABIST and facilitated and supported by Faculty/Staff members and SZABIST Student Council (SSC) c/o Department of Student Affairs Advisory.

This year approximately 2000 students were enrolled at SZABIST and welcomed at the Orientation Ceremony.

The two-day event included presentation sessions by Program Managers and Faculty members which introduced newly admitted students to their prospective degree programs and associated academic guidelines, norms and expectations. Students were also introduced to different departments at SZABIST including Student Affairs Advisory, Executive Development Centre (EDC), Finance, Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), Sindh Abhyas Academy and External Relations and Financial Assistance (ERFA). A campus tour was also held during which students were shown facilities such as media rooms, libraries, laboratories, auditoriums, cafeterias and other venues.

Many recreational activities were also organized for the students including game competitions, music corner, photo booth and other innovative activities designed to encourage participation and familiarize students with SZABIST.*****