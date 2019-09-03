Hashmanis hospital organises live DSAEK surgery workshop

KARACHI: Hashmanis Group of Hospitals had organized Live DSAEK surgery (partial thickness cornea transplant). Dr. Sharif Hashmani (Chairman Hashmanis Group of Hospitals) along with Dr. Mujtaba A. Qazi (Director Clinical Studies Pepose Vision Institute, Missouri – USA) performed the surgery.

Not only this, Dr. Sharif and Dr. Mujtaba discussed the procedure and interacted with the audience while performing DSAEK surgery. Many well-known ophthalmologists from across Pakistan had attended the event which had live question and answer session as well.

On this occasion, Dr. Sharif Hashmani briefed the media that this ground breaking surgical procedure is highly informative for surgeons and trainees.

We used to perform Cornea Transplant formerly for which we required lenses from Sri Lanka. Dr. Sharif further said, with the help of this innovative procedure, we can operate up to three patients in one Cornea. This workshop was a part of 40th Karophth 2019 which was held at Hashmanis Clifton.***